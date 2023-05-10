UCOM'S LEAD LEADERSHIP PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE MANAGERS HAS PRODUCED ITS FIRST GRADUATES

UCOM'S LEAD LEADERSHIP PROGRAM FOR MIDDLE MANAGERS HAS PRODUCED ITS FIRST GRADUATESSupport A1+!
The LEAD multi-module leadership program for middle managers at Ucom, launched in 2022, has produced its first graduates. It was specifically designed for Ucom mid-management in collaboration with Grow Edutainment.
The program aimed to provide continuous development opportunities for mid-managers and leadership skills, create uniform management approaches, prepare participants for the smooth implementation of various processes introduced in Ucom, and strengthen inter-functional cooperation and communication channels between employees. "The LEAD program is tailored to the needs of our company, and has inspired our emerging middle leaders to embark on the path of continuous education and development. It has taught them that leading people is first and foremost a great responsibility," said Ralph Yirikian, Director General at Ucom.
Let us add that the program was long-term, consisting of both courses and practical tasks. It also provided post-course individual counseling and mentoring by invited specialists.