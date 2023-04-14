“We believe in the potential of our team and Armenia”.Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, summarizes the Triple Best campaign

The Updated Report of the Human Rights Defender on Violations of Individual and Collective Human Rights as a Result of the Blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan Has

Armenia/Azerbaijan: Spokesperson statement on the latest incidents at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani to visit South Caucasus this week

Google Ad

Memorandum of Cooperation between Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Kapan Municipality was Signed

Ucom’s UKID smart watch is available in new colors, with new application and will work in 4G network

107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

TOON EXPO 2023 EXHIBITION WAS HELD WITH UCOM’S TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance

UCOM OFFERS A NEW UDRIFT 3500 MOBILE INTERNET TARIFF PLAN

UCOM: NEW APP, NEW FEATURES

The first “Doing Digital” Forum will be held in Yerevan

On the occasion of March 8 Karen Vardanyan donated 113 million drams to 562 mothers of many children in Lori

UCOM OFFERS HONOR X9A SMARTPHONE AT 4000 AMD/MONTH, PLUS HONOR X3 WIRELESS EARBUDS, 100 GB OF INTERNET AND A NICE PHONE NUMBER

Ameriabank doubles SME portfolio over five years

Ucom Announces CEO Transition. Ara Khachatryan to Step Down; Ralph Yirikian to Take Over

Google Ad

UCOM’S CALL CENTER IN VANADZOR IS 1 YEAR OLD

The Republic’s President chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

THE INTERNATIONAL AIKIDO AIKIKAI FESTIVAL WAS HELD WITH THE TECHNICAL SUPPORT OF UCOM

Check Point Research uncovers Azerbaijani cyber attack against Armenian targets

PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia

Prime Minister Pashinyan's speech about the situation in the Lachin Corridor and the work on the next phase of the draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan

A New Branch of Ameriabank has Opened its Doors in Yerevan, with Special Offers for Clients

Changes have been applied to the monthly fees of the LEVEL UP prepaid tariff plans of the UCOM mobile services

ZCMC and Syunik Region Signed a Memorandum

Ameriabank Leading the Mortgage Market Five Years in a Row

330 million drams from Vardanyan brothers to the families of the killed during the 44-day war.

ZCMC paid unprecedented taxes in 2022, exceeding the figure of the previous year by almost two and a half times.

UCOM OFFERS SOCIAL MEDIA USERS TO TAKE PART IN #ՄԻՍՊԱՍԻՐ CHALLENGE AND GET GIFTS