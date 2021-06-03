A A
COVID19:108 new cases
As of June 3, 11:00 AM, 222978 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 213813 recoveries and 4448 deaths. 3631 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1093012 tests have been completed.
Thus, 2856 tests were done yesterday, of which 108 new cases. We have 235 recoveries and 2 deaths.
3 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1086.