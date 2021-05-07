A A
PACE President Rik Daems on the occasion of Europe Day (video)
PACE President Rik Daems believes that every day should be a little bit Europe’s Day because the rights and freedoms we enjoy count every single day of the year, whether it is freedom of expression, religion, assembly, or the right just to be oneself, without racism or discrimination.
This was made possible by great spirits, who came together in the aftermath of World War II to say “Never this again!” and to the establishment of organisations such as the Council of Europe.