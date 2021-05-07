Serj Tankian and students from Artsakh Sing for Hope (video)
On May 6th, Teach For Armenia hosted the Hope For Armenia virtual event․
The program in support of education in Armenia and Artsakh drew many attendees, including cameos by actress and singer Cher, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Raphaelian, the New England Patriot’s Head Coach Berj Najarian, TUMO founder Sam Simonian, physician and producer Dr. Eric Esrailian, and others. The spring-themed virtual event included a performance of “Putik Khatutik” by the Little Singers of Armenia Choir and Serj Tankian, joined by three students from Artsakh, singing “Bari Aragil.”
Through the event, Teach For Armenia showcased its work for educational equity, including short documentaries on student-led Community Impact Projects in Choratan village on the border with Azerbaijan, its wartime Emergency Education Response in Artsakh, and the piloting of Seroond Schools, a new and innovative school model in Dilijan.
Teach For Armenia also launched its new Nation-Builders school sponsorship program. Through the program, individuals and organizations anywhere in the world can sponsor a school community in Armenia or Artsakh and receive a unique engagement experience in return. So far, Teach For Armenia has secured $90,000 in commitments towards the Nation-Builders program, and aims to raise a total of $250,0000 for over 20 schools by September 2021.
If you are interested in becoming a Teach For Armenia Nation-Builder, learn more and sign up: https://www.teachforarmenia.org/hopeforarmenia
If you would like to help Teach For Armenia increase educational opportunities for students in Armenia and Artsakh:
Donate directly: https://www.classy.org/give/336276/#!/donation/checkout
Place your bid in the Hope For Armenia silent auction for a chance to win items from System of a Down: https://www.teachforarmenia.org/hopeforarmenia/#silent-auction