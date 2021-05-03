A A
32 items were included in the draft law of the regular sittings agenda to be convened on May 4
On May 3, the regular sitting of the RA NA Council was held presided over by RA NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.
The draft laws on Making Addenda to the agenda of the sixth session of the National Assembly seventh convocation and the regular sittings to be convened on May 4 were debated and approved. The sequence and the duration of the debate of the agenda items of the regular sittings were also set.
The duration of the debate of the RA Criminal Code and the enclosed presented package of bills authored by the Government in the second reading was established up to three hours.
