#FreeArmenianPOWs (video)
The second global silent protests will be held on April 30th demanding the release of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.
There are more cities involved this time around. Armenian communities from different cities will join the call to #FreeArmenianPOWs, including those in Los Angeles, Moscow, Ekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yerevan, Osijek, Leipzig, Rome, London, Berlin, Zagreb, Prague, New York and Paris.
Armenians around the world demand the immediate release of our prisoners of war, who continue to remain in Azerbaijan after the ceasefire.
The first Global silent protest was held on April 15th The protests will continue