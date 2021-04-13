A A
Arshak Karapetyan is considered to be appointed to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces
STATEMENT by virtue of the law, Arshak Karapetyan is considered to be appointed to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia
Guided by the corresponding provisions of the Constitution and the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Military Service and the Status of Military Personnel,” on April 7, 2021 a proposal was submitted to the President of the Republic of Armenia with the attached draft of the relevant decree to appoint Arshak Karapetyan First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
Whereas the President did not sign the draft submitted by the Prime Minister and failed to return it to the Prime Minister with objections within the deadlines specified in Article 139, Part 2 of the Constitution and Article 35.1, Part 2 of the RA Law on Military Service and the Status of Military Personnel, based on Article 139, Part 3 of the Constitution, Arshak Karapetyan is by virtue of the law considered to be appointed to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia as of April 13, 2010.