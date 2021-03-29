Speaker of Parliament underlines the priority for the Armenian side the return of the prisoners of war
The President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan had a farewell meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada.
Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his gratitude to Yamada for his work done in deepening the Armenian-Japanese relations during his diplomatic service and highly assessed the implementation of the programmes aimed at the development of Armenia by Japan.
Ambassador Yamada in his turn reaffirmed the readiness of Japan to support the ongoing democratic processes in Armenia and personally thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for cooperation during three years.
At the meeting the parties touched upon the situation created around Nagorno Karabakh on which the Speaker of Parliament underlined the priority for the Armenian side the return of the Armenian prisoners of war and the captives to the Motherland.