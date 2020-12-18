A A
Construction works being carried out in whole territory of Artsakh
In the city of Sepanakert and in other settlements of the republic, there are many destructions because of the war ...
The war caused enormous damage not only to Stepanakert, but also to many settlements in Artsakh.
Immediately after the ceasefire, construction works are being carried out in the whole territory of Artsakh. The inventory and construction works of the destroyed buildings are carried out in parallel in order to repair the damage as soon as possible.
In total, about 2,800 objects were damaged, of which about 250 are not repairable. Various construction companies are involved in the construction works.