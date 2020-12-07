A A
Gyumri Drama Theater actor, RA Honored Artist Yuri Voskanyan dies
Actor of Gyumri State Drama Theater after V. Achemyan, RA Honored Artist Yuri Voskanyan died. The Facebook page of the theater informs about this.
Yuri Voskanyan was born in 1938 in Leninakan. From 1962 he was involved in the creative staff of the theater, until today he was an actor of the Gyumri State Drama Theater after V. Achemyan.
In 2003, Yuri Voskanyan was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, and the "Gold Medal" by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia.