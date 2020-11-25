A A
French Senate adopts resolution calling for recognition of Artsakh (video)
The French Senate voted 305 to 1 to adopt a resolution, calling for recognition of the Republics of Artsakh by France.
The resolution was authored by Senators Bruno Retailleau, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille, Éliane Assassi, Guillaume Gontard.
The voting was preceded by nearly two hours of debate.
The resolution condemns the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that Azerbaijan has been supported by the Turkish authorities i.a. through the involvement of jihadist mercenaries and calls for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territories occupied after 27 September, 2020.