Rostov-on-Don charter flight to take place on November 26
The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don informs that on November 26, at 13:30, the charter flight of "Armenia" company from Rostov-on-Don to Rostov-on-Don International Airport will take place.
Flight tickets can be purchased at the ticket offices of Atlas Yag LLC, as well as at www.armeniafly.com.
Phone: 8/863/266-56-03
8/863/266-54-58
8/863/223-99-39
8/863/266-57-39
8/863/300-77-51
8/863/206-16-70
Luggage: 23 kg (one piece), hand luggage: 8 kg (one piece).
Note that tickets for children up to two years old are free (without luggage).
If upon entering Armenia a person submits a maximum of 72 hours of Covid-19 negative test and supporting documents, he / she is released from self-isolation. If there is no Covid-19 negative test, the person must take a mandatory test at the sampling point located at the airport or land border crossing, and must self-isolate until a negative test result is obtained.