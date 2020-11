Light snow on roads of Ashotsk region

As of 17:00 on November 20, there is light snow on the roads of Ashotsk region.

It is foggy in the roads to Dilijan, the visibility is 100 meters. It is icy in places in the roads of Stepanavan.

All interstate-national highways are open. Road builders are cleaning the roads with salt and sand. To avoid accidents and traffic jams, drivers are advised to use only winter tires.