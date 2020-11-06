Russia provides us weapons in the quantity so that we do not lose, but not in the quantity that we can defeat Azerbaijan - Are Papyan (video)
Ara Papyan, the head of the "Modus Vivendi" center, said in a conversation with "A1+ that it is obvious that if US presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected, he should have a much more anti-Russian position. "And there is a danger that Turkey may become the main tool to remove the "Russian wedge" from the South Caucasus, and for that the US will start supporting Turkey more against Russia. And taking into account the fact that we are considered a country that protects the interests of Russia, we can suffer."
To remind, as a result of the US presidential election, Biden was ahead of President Donald Trump. But there are no final results yet. According to Papyan, it is too early to say that that Biden has won.
Papyan says that as a result of the war, Armenia is being shelled, and Russia, our strategic ally, is not taking appropriate steps. "Russia must be openly involved in defending not only Armenia but also the interests of Armenia with all its military might, because one of the agreements refers not only to military encroachment on the territory, but also to the existence of danger. "And we have the danger," says Papyan.
The latter notes that Russia provides weapons in the quantity so that we do not lose, but not in the quantity that we can defeat Azerbaijan.