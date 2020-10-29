Open news feed Close news feed
Defense Army’s air defense forces shoot down another Bayraktar combat drone

During the night the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone was stable-tense, no essential changes in the operative situation registered, the Defense Army reports.
After the midnight and early in the morning the adversary resumed targeting peaceful settlements of Artsakh Republic. In particular, the adversary forces shelled Stepanakert, Shushi and nearby civilian settlements from Smerch MLRS.
A while ago Defense Army’s air defense forces destroyed enemy’s another Bayraktar combat UAV.

