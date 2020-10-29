Heated battles taking place in Avetaranots, Sghnakh, and Aknaghbyur

Residential house destroyed in Stepanakert. Owner and neighbor injured.

Defense Army’s air defense forces shoot down another Bayraktar combat drone

Hundreds of Turks hold rally in Lyon

Azerbaijan again shells Stepanakert

NAGORNO-KARABAKH – STATEMENT BY VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Fighting continued in the southern direction․ Artsrun Hovhannisyan

90-year-old Sergey Hakobyan, who was wounded at his home in Shushi

Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the shelling of Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert and city of Shushi by Azerbaijan

We call on all international organizations and the international community to condemn this terrorist act and take concrete steps in response to it

3 rescuers injured in Shushi

Enemy continues to target peaceful settlements of Artsakh - video

Erdogan proposes joint effort with Putin to halt fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan

How ban on Turkish goods will affect Armenian economy? - economist explains

Azerbaijan Struck Maternity Hospital in Stepanakert and Residential and Public Areas

Defense Army publishes names of another 59 victims

$150M donated from 73 countries around globe

Turks attack Armenian peaceful protesters with hammer in France

Life on border - video

2241 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

Destruction of enemy's regular ATS by Defense Army anti-aircraft forces - video

Glendale officially recognizes Artsakh independence

I think we will win and go to home soon - Vahagn misses his home and friends

Armenians and Azerbaijanis deserve to live in peace - Secretary Pompeo

Nikol Pashinyan addresses nation

Three women were wounded from the Azerbaijani cluster missile strike on Nngi village - Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone

Pompeo speaks with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev separately

The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh prepared the second report on the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan