How ban on Turkish goods will affect Armenian economy? - economist explains (video)

The number of goods coming to Armenia from Turkey has been reduced by 13% for 8 months, and will continue to decrease in the coming 2 months. According to economist Vahagn Khachatryan, all this is conditioned by the effects of the coronavirus.

According to Vahagn Khachatryan, the government's decision to ban the sale of Turkish goods is political, as there is no economic justification. 875 names of goods are imported from Turkey to Armenia, from agricultural products to industrial ones.

"There are construction raw materials, the lack of which will affect the development of the light industry," he said. According to Vahagn Khachatryan, Armenia can enter the market of Saudi Arabia, which, by the way, has decided to sever all business relations with Turkey.