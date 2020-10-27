The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh prepared the second report on the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan
The staff of the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic prepared the second classified (not public) report on the inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war (POW) and dead bodies by the Azerbaijani armed forces and sent it to the respective international organizations.
The second report contains the facts of various violations committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the dead bodies of Armenian soldiers and prisoners of war recorded by the offices of the Ombudsmen of Artsakh and Armenia on October 16-25. The analysis of the facts shows that the inhuman treatment of the dead bodies of Armenian soldiers and POWs, and the publication of its manifestations is a widespread and encouraged behavior in the Azerbaijani armed forces. This behavior largely stems from the policy of Armenophobia pursued at the state level in Azerbaijan for many years.
Considering that the evidence for such cases is more than sufficient - some of which have been published by reputable international media and organizations - as well as the persistent and systematic nature of these gross violations, the Human Rights Ombudsman emphasizes the international community's obligation to properly respond to such cases and prevent further possible crimes with its practical leverage.