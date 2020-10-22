A A
PCR sampling for COVID-19 at the airport
Dear passengers,
We would like to inform that there are already #PCR sampling points for COVID-19 placed in the public area of the Arrival hall of #ZvartnotsInternationalAirport.
Upon arrival in Armenia, you can pass a COVID-19 PCR sampling directly at the airport, which is performed by laboratories conducting laboratory tests for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as defined by the RA Minister of Health instruction No. 04-13 of 13.05.2020.
We would also like to mention that if a person entering the territory of the Republic of #Armenia doesn’t have symptoms of the #coronavirus and hasn’t been hospitalized, he or she may choose either self-isolation for 14 days or taking a PCR test during a self-isolation and, if the person tests negative, he or she won’t have to self-isolate anymore.
* For other details related to testing tariffs and testing, please contact the laboratories.