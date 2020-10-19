A A
Little Monte from Artsakh was born in Gavar hospital whose father is currently in Artsakh - Gegharkunik Governor
Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote on his Facebook page that today he visited the maternity ward of Gavar hospital to see Monte from Artsakh, who was born there on October 16.
"The newborn is the 4th child of Edgar and Arevik Avdalyan. Monte's father is currently in Artsakh, and the family is provided with the necessary living conditions in the region," he wrote and added:
"The Armenian nation needs Montes more than ever. Let such births accompany our nation."