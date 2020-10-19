A A
Do not inform my mother about this - Srbuhi Grigoryan voluntarily goes to front line
MP of "Bright Armenia" faction Srbuhi Grigoryan writes on her Facebook page that she voluntarily goes to the front line.
"Dear citizens,
You know that I have expressed readiness to go to the front. I have many reasons to do that ...
It's time. I recently contacted the people responsible for this. I will be at our military commissariat tomorrow. After that let the people in charge decide what to do ...
The War is shortened by the Soldiers ...
I love you all and this love pushes me [towards this step].
PS. A big request to the readers: do not inform my mother about this, I will tell her by myself ..."