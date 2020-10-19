A A
Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days is presented:
In the territory of the republic:
No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of October 19, October 20, from October 22 to 24. Rain is expected in some regions on October 21.
The air temperature will gradually decrease by 2-4 degrees in the afternoons of October 20-21. It will decrease by 6-8 degrees in Lori, Tavush, Syunik and Artsakh.
In the city of Yerevan:
No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of October 19, from October 20 to 24.