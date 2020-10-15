A A
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls on his citizens who bought apartments in Turkey to sell property
The relationships between Saudi Arabia and Turkey continues to be tense, ermenihaber.am writes.
Even after the boycott of Turkish goods, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the largest Arab monarchy has called on his citizens who bought apartments in Turkey to sell the property.
According to a Turkish source, the leadership of the Arab country personally calls its citizens who have bought houses in Turkey and urges them to sell them. According to the Turkish Statistical Service, after Iraqis, the most foreigners buying apartments in Turkey are citizens of Saudi Arabia. 122,000 houses have been sold to foreigners in Turkey in the last 5 years. Saudis make up 10.3% of buyers (10,653).