Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calls on his citizens who bought apartments in Turkey to sell property

Condition of 14-year-old Narek, who suffered from drone strike in Vardenis, remains critical

49 more Armenian servicemen killed

New losses of enemy presented

Google Ad

Jalal Harutyunyan conferred military rank of lieutenant-general

Waiting for victory in shelter - video

ATS management courses being carried out for young people

1371 new cases of coronavirus reported in republic

Shots of destruction of enemy forces on October 14

Stepanakert being cleared of enemy bombs and missiles - photos

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

In the morning, the enemy resumed active artillery fire in the northern-southeastern directions - Shushan Stepanyan

UNICEF repeats its urgent call for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure

This is what official Baku was rigorously denying

Curfew being imposed in number of French cities because of epidemic

Indiscriminate and often targeted attacks of Azerbaijani armed forces against children must be strongly condemned by the international community

Google Ad

Footage from one of the hospitals located in the north-eastern direction which today was targeted by Azerbaijan

Our Nation, Our Diaspora...United for Peace - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

European Court’s decision on Turkish authorities’ request to lift interim measure indicated in the case of Armenia v. Turkey1

I am appealing to all my Artsakhtsi compatriots currently outside the country but are able to take up arms: Arayik Harutyunyan

Security Council holds extraordinary meeting

Aid plane arrived in Armenia from Armenian community of Mineralnye Vody

Russia is not a democratic country, it will not support us as much as we expected - Stepan Grigoryan

Azerbaijani military strikes Artsakh civilian hospital

LIVE

What was Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's message? - Interview

Armenian national football team visits Armenian church before match in Tallinn

Schools and universities again switch to remote learning because of rising coronavirus cases

Russian military checking reports on strikes carried out by Azerbaijan at Armenia’s territory

Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with Diaspora-Armenian businessman, national philanthropist Vache Manukian