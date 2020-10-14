A A
Group of citizens gather near Georgian embassy (video)
A group of citizens gathered near the Georgian embassy today and sent a letter to the Georgian embassy urging the neighboring country not to allow Azerbaijan to carry weapons and mercenaries through its territory.
"Georgia is between Turkey and Azerbaijan, both the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Armenian sides are contributing quite strongly to the Georgian economy, that is, to go against any of us means to have great economic losses, I think this is because they are afraid to act," says Garik Sargsyan, one of the participants in the gathering