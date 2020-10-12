A A Official Stepanakert again being shelled Stepanakert is again being shelled. Explosions have just been heard in the city. Armenian / Russian The announced $ 30.5 million is still a promise - Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director The Azerbaijani Side Has Killed At Least Five Civilians since the Ceasefire Came into Force 715 new cases of coronavirus confirmed If Azerbaijan continues violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime and launches offensive actions, then the Defense Army’s response will be disproportionate se