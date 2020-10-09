Our people are consolidated as never before with the firm resolve to stand up to the last in defending our freedom and independence - PM (video)
Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is holding a regular meeting at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.
Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin have arrived in Yerevan to attend the meeting. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Alikbek Jekshenkulov participated on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met the guests at K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. A ceremonial video session was held, followed by a narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
“I would like to thank the members of all delegations for coming to Armenia at this difficult time. Rest assured that it is especially valuable for us.
I wish us all fruitful work and constructive debates for the sake of integration, to the benefit of our Union. Thank you,” Armenia’s Prime Minister stated.