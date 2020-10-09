Our people are consolidated as never before with the firm resolve to stand up to the last in defending our freedom and independence - PM (video)

We stand behind our soldiers - Wrestling Federation of Armenia

Large amount of vehicles transporting enemy equipment and soldiers destroyed

Nikol Pashinyan holds another phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Hayastan all Armenian Fund continues the global mobilization of resources in support of the Homeland

PM attends opening session of EAEU Intergovernmental Council meeting

Our people are consolidated as never before with the firm resolve to stand up to the last in defending our freedom and independence - PM

New measures of administrative responsibility established within framework of martial law

Targeting cultural heritage sites is strictly prohibited by number of international conventions - Ministry of Education and Science

Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their foreign ministers' participation in the discussion to be held on October 9 in Moscow

Azerbaijani attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia continue in parallel with an immense volume of hate speech against ethnic Armenians

26 servicemen killed in ongoing Azeri attacks

Losses of enemy as of today

Stepanakert is again shelled - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Flag of Artsakh put in front of Marseille municipality building

Artillery battles continues in individual sections of frontline

Mood and spirit of our fighters on front line - video

What are the goals of Moscow in terms of Russia and the Karabakh conflict? - Voice of America

LIVE. Rally of Armenian-Americans in front of White House

URGENT: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs invited to Moscow today - Kremlin

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan’s attack on the Church of the Holy All-Savior in Shushi

Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman visits journalists wounded in the Shoushi Cathedral

Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talk with Chancellor of Austria

Statement of Foreign Ministry of Armenia regarding targeting of places of religious worship and cultural monuments in Shushi

Russian journalist who suffered from shelling of Azerbaijan being operated Sushi

Azerbaijani actions aiming at deepening humanitarian disaster in Artsakh, causing 20 casualties, 93 wounded and over 5800 material losses

"Spyur" to temporarily not present addresses and maps of RA and Artsakh Azerbaijani organizations

Famous guy of photo dies

The change of the director of the NSS is conditioned by the issues related to during the war - Stepan Safaryan

Armenian community of Italy organizes fundraiser to support Artsakh