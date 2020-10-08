Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan’s attack on the Church of the Holy All-Savior in Shushi

We strongly condemn the attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenian Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots), located in the city of Shushi of the Republic of Artsakh. We remind the Azerbaijani side that making historic monuments, works of art or places of worship which constitute the cultural or spiritual heritage of peoples the object of attack manifests serious violation of both treaty and customary international humanitarian law, and destruction of cultural monuments as part of the conduct of hostilities constitutes a war crime.