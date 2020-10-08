A A
Combat operations resume at northern and southern directions
The Defense Ministry informs that the situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was “stable-tense” overnight. The operative-tactical situation has not changed significantly.
Firefights and rocket-artillery strikes continued in individual sections. Currently combat operations resumed at the northern and southern directions. The units of the Defense Army continue to control the situation with confidence, suppressing the activity of the enemy with their skillful actions.