Hovik Yuri Aghajanyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" medal
By the order of the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, for the courage and bravery shown during the large-scale operations unleashed by the enemy on September 27, 2020, the driver-rescuer, senior non-commissioned officer Hovik Yuri Aghajanyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" medal.
Hovik Aghajanyan was a real rescuer, patriotic, compassionate and devoted to his work and friends, he was endowed with a high sense of responsibility. According to his colleagues, especially these days, being courageous was his duty.
Hovik Yuri Aghajanyan was born on December 20, 1994 in the village of Khnatsakh in the Askeran region of Azerbaijan. He was not married.