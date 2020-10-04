A A
Gold medals to be awarded to schools of heroes
Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page that he made a decision to to award gold medals to the schools of the five new national heroes of Artsakh for teaching them patriotism and the qualities of self-sacrifice for the Motherland. For this, he will use tomorrow's Teacher's Day.
Five heroes of Artsakh are as follows:
- David Lyova Grigoryan
- Edgar Edward Markosyan
- Yura Haykarami Alaverdyan
- Colonel Karen Shaheni Shakaryan
- David Vanik Ghazaryan