Arayik Harutyunyan instructs to cease fire in Ganja to avoid innocent victims

Armenian FM holds phone talk with Josep Borrell

3 enemy planes and 2 tanks hit by Defense Army

Member of Gyumri's "Shirak" FC's dies on front line

Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law - Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Stepanakert being hit by air strikes

Targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime, says Artsakh Ombudsman

The losses of the Azerbaijani side as of 10 pm

At 8:26pm, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forced fired a rocket at Stepanakert.

Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations

Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory

Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster

Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border

A segment from PM Nikol Pashinyan's interview to France 24

2 enemy planes hit on front line of Defense Army

Fierce battles took place at night - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia

Viva-MTS: AMD 0/minute in Artsakh

Macron offers conflicting sides new method for restoring peaceful negotiations – Reuters

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on the Joint Call of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairing Countries

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held another phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Azerbaijani forces resume strikes against Artsakh’s capital,

Pashinyan and Putin discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Human Rights Ombudsman Strongly Condems the Targeting of Humanitarian Institution by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijanis started creating fake news pages on various social media

5 enemy planes and 3 helicopters damaged

10 wounded humanitarian service employees from attacks by Azerbaijan to Stepanakert

We had 54 victims - Deputy Commander of Defense Army