Georgia is ready to contribute to the establishment of the peace in the region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia
Georgia is concerned about the military clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have resulted in casualties. This is stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.
Georgia hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached between the parties, the transition to a negotiation regime will be achieved, and large-scale hostilities will be avoided, which will have a very negative impact on the security of the entire region.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international actors to make every effort to end the tension and ensure the resumption of a constructive dialogue.
"Georgia is ready to contribute to the establishment of the peace in the region," the statement said.