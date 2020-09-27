Open news feed Close news feed
Georgia is ready to contribute to the establishment of the peace in the region - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

Georgia is concerned about the military clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have resulted in casualties. This is stated in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Georgia hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached between the parties, the transition to a negotiation regime will be achieved, and large-scale hostilities will be avoided, which will have a very negative impact on the security of the entire region.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international actors to make every effort to end the tension and ensure the resumption of a constructive dialogue.

"Georgia is ready to contribute to the establishment of the peace in the region," the statement said.


