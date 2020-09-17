A A
Employment contract with director of Yolyan Hematology Center extended
Nikol Pashinyan made a note:
"I instructed the Minister of Health to extend employment contract with the director of the Yolyan Hematology Center.
I will not hide the fact that I am surprised that during this story some doctors have even indirectly threatened to leave sick children without care. If they treat children the way they talk, we have something very serious to think about.
In any case, such an attitude cannot go unanswered, at least to check the relationship between impressions and reality.