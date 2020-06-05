Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Interview Politics

Խորոված պատրաստելու հետ՝ վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի համեմատությունը ճիշտ և դիպուկ էր․ Սուրեն Գրիգորյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian