A A
Building in Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital turned into isolator
Shirak Regional Gavernment reports:
"Nowadays, the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital works in an emergency mode. The former anti-tuberculosis building of the hospital has been completely transformed into an isolator, where sampling and isolation processes are carried out. A number of organizations, businessmen and individuals operating in the Shirak region have assisted in the implementation of the above-mentioned functions over the past days."