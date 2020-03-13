A A
''I want to be in Armenia'' - Complaint of Armenians living in Iran (video)
According to High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan, the applications or alerts from Diaspora are very few.
The latter noted that he was aware of only about citizens who came back from Italy on Sunday.
''I want to be in Armenia,'' Zareh pointed out the complaints of Armenian citizens living in Iran. He added that their number is 3-4 and these people consider Armenia to be safer, that's why now the government does its best in order to help them.
The High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs mentioned that the government towards its citizens has obligations which are indisputable.