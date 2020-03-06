A A Video Ճակատագրական 8-երի մեդիադրամաներ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Holy land is never empty: Alen Simonyan is confident that a “no” camp will be formed “Five-star care for quarantined citizens”: The international press is interested in the method of combating coronavirus in Armenia. Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences