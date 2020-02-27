A A Video Դեղատներում վաճառվող դիմակների հետևից ընկնել պետք չի, դրանք պաշտպանիչ ազդեցություն չունեն (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army The day of Serzh Sargsyan's trial is known Coronavirus cases in Iran: Control at the RA border checkpoints has been strengthened I am convinced that the police have used force by the Prime Minister's instruction - Avetik Ishkhanyan