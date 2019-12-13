Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Politics

Մենք Քոչարյանի և Սարգսյանի ռեժիմներին դիմացել ենք, Փաշինյանի վարչակազմին էլ կդիմանանք․ Ա․Մուսինյան (video)

www.a1plus.am

Armenian / Russian