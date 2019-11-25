A A
Tata Steel Chess India. Levon Aronian takes last place
Tata Steel ChessIn dia Rapid & Blitz Tournament took place today in Calcutta, India.
Armenian chess player Levon Aronian has scored 2 points out of 9 and is currently in the 10th place. Magnus Carlsen, the world champion, scored 6.5 points.
When combining the scores of the last two games, Levon Aronian is in the 9th place with 11 points. The leader is Magnus Carlsen with 21.5 points.
Tomorrow, the second round of blitz chess tournament will take place.