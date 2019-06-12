Are you coming to watch movie?

General Manager of VivaCell-MTS Ralph Yirikian is convinced that "Golden Apricot" International Film Festival, which will launch in Yerevan this year for the 16th time, is not just a film festival. It is a good opportunity to show the world Armenia-a country with a rich culture. According to Mr. Yirikian, this is why he remains the main partner of the film festival for many years. And he also joks, "also that Harutyun Khachatryan's heart works well."

And Harutyun Khachatryan's heart could "not work well" because the Golden Apricot budget was cut by the Ministry of Culture and it was provided 30 million instead of the promised 55 million.

The founder of "Golden Apricot" International Film Festival mentioned that this year the festival has undergone some changes since the festival's leadership has also changed. "And Mr. Yirikian turned to help and made the promised $ 55 million to $ 60 million."

Ara Khzmalyan, the new Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, agrees that Golden Apricot raises the rating of our country and the festival has a strategic importance. The "Golden Apricot" will be launched this year on July 7. Today the organizers presented the official posters of this year's film festival.

The speakers also informed that this year's jury will be chaired by well-known filmmaker Aleksandr Mindadze, and the festival's special guest is Mexican famous filmmaker, winner of international competitions Carlos Reygadas.