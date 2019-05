Henrikh Mkhitaryan's shirt causes confusion in Baku

A group of Arsenal fans who came to Baku to attend the Europa League final came to the attention of the police because of wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan's shirt.

The fans of the Armenian football team posted a video on their Facebook pages and made a note. "It's a shame that UEFA has chosen such a ridiculous place for the competition of the Europa League final game."