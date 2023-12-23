Ucom Attains Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Excellence

Ucom Attains Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security ExcellenceSupport A1+!
Ucom is proud to announce the attainment of the esteemed ISO/IEC 27001 certification, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining advanced information security standards. Following extensive assessments by international experts, Ucom, the leading national telecommunications operator, has successfully met the criteria of the ISO/IEC 27001 standard, the highest global benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS).
"In today's landscape, where information security holds unprecedented importance, attaining ISO 27001 certification marks a major milestone for both the local telecommunications market and our company. However, beyond this achievement, our primary message to subscribers and partners is that safeguarding their data and ensuring overall information security is our top priority," stated Ucom General Director Ralph Yirikian.
Adhering to ISO/IEC 27001, recognized as the global gold standard, signifies that a certified company has an effective risk management system for information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection. This enables proactive awareness of security risks and their prevention through early detection.
"To realize its strategic objectives, Ucom has established new targets, with a crucial requirement being the implementation of necessary reforms and, consequently, the acquisition of the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate. The primary aim of system implementation is the safeguarding of personal data for both subscribers and employees, a focal point in the company's priorities. The certification was awarded following an audit conducted by QuayAudit, an English auditing entity," stated Ucom General Director.
This marks Ucom's second ISO certification. In 2023, the company effectively cleared the international certification audit, securing the ISO 9001 quality management system certificate.
Ucom is the fastest fixed and mobile services provider in Armenia. The company is the absolute leader of the local IPTV and fixed internet market, as well as occupies the key position on the Armenian mobile internet market. With modernized 4G+ and own fiber optic networks meeting the best international standards, Ucom provides a complete set of fixed and mobile communication services to more than 700,000 subscribers.
"Ucom" CJSC