A A
These illegal acts should be stopped.
According to HRD’s hotline call information, some local and other sources it’s already second hour that the Azerbaijani military forces are intensively and deliberately shelling from different types of weapons including heavy artillery Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Vardenis and other borderline communities.
Based on our information the Azerbaijani AFs are targeting civilian infrastructure too. This is a grave violation of ceasefire statement which was being “prepared” over past days through spreading manipulative information by the neighboring country.
These illegal acts should be stopped.
The Human Rights Defender will share this information with relevant international partners and networks.