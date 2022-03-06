A A
Borrell: Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine is mirrored in Russia by censorship
EU High Representative Josep Borrell has condemned the latest censorship in Russia amid aggression against Ukraine.
He wrote on Twitter on 6 March that Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine was mirrored in Russia by censorship and the systematic crackdown on media, journalists and NGOs.
“Police raids at Memorial Moscow and Civic Assistance and block of Twitter and Facebook are clear steps of further authoritarianism and Russia’s self-isolation,” said Borrell.