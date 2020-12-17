Group of municipality employees demand distributing bonuses
The press secretary of the mayor of Yerevan Hakob Karapetyan wrote:
"The media spread information that a riot took place in the city hall today, demanding the mayor's resignation, is false. The reality is as follows.
Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, taking into account the situation caused by the epidemic and the war, does not consider it expedient to give bonuses to employees for this year.
A group of employees of the municipality, learning that there will be no bonuses at the end of the year, gathered in the corridor of the municipality today, demanding to distribute the bonuses. As the mayor was not present at the meeting (he left for Tavush), the secretary of the mayor's office suggested the employees to continue the discussion tomorrow in the presence of the mayor.