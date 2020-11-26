A A
Additional group of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations arrives in Stepanakert to provide assistance to local population
An additional group of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived in Stepanakert to provide assistance to the local population. This was reported by TASS.
Yesterday, the Il-76 plane landed in Yerevan with an additional group of rescuers and equipment. They will be located in the village of Ivanyan near Stepanakert. The specialists will provide targeted assistance to the people of Nagorno Karabakh.