Fighting continued in the southern direction․ Artsrun Hovhannisyan (video)
Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, as well as the terrorist groups supporting and fighting with them, special purpose subdivisions continued their various offensive operations along the border with Armenia, as well as from the north to the south of Artsakh.
Some small-scale operations were carried out in the southern part in the direction of Berdzor. The adversary did not manage to advance in the direction of Berdzor. In this direction, the subdivisions of our armed forces managed to make certain positional improvements.
In the northern direction there were mainly artillery fire and shelling. In particular, in the direction of Martakert and subdivisions further north.
Fighting continued in the southern direction. The work of neutralizing the subversive groups continues. They are of local, slow, not intense, but persistent nature.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan