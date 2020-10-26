Symbol of "bloody wash" action by Armenians of Canada explained (video)
"Bloody laundry" on the streets of Toronto. Canadian-Armenian artist Mariam Mughdusyan expressed her protest through art.
According to her, the action had a special meaning: "In Stepanakert, in Shushi, everyone knows how those colorful laundries are waved like flags on peaceful, sunny days. When they are bloody, it means that there was a catastrophe." Mariam imagines the struggle through art. According to her, the action was about the people who suffer from the ongoing hostilities.
The action was followed by a big rally in Ottawa, which was attended by more than 3,000 people. "The demand of our Armenians here is to move from announcements to real actions. Not to temporarily stop the supply of weapons and technologies to Turkey, but to ban them. "This is one of the most important demands," said Mariam.
The demand of the demonstrators was also the recognization of the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. The protesters marched to the NATO office and demanded that Turkey be deprived of NATO membership. According to Mariam Mughdusyan, the protest actions will continue at the same pace, waging a decentralized struggle.