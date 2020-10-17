Statement by the MFA of Armenia on targeting of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan

On the evening of October 16, Azerbaijan once again started shelling the civilian settlements of Artsakh, including the capital of the Republic, Stepanakert. As a result three civilians of Shosh community were wounded.

At the same time, the air defense system of the Republic of Armenia has detected flights of the Azerbaijani UAVs to the direction of the Khatsakh, Artsvanik, Davit Bek settlements of the Syunik region of the Republic of Armenia, which was followed by an attack towards military installations of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia damaging also the civilian infrastructure. Fortunately no one was killed and wounded.

It is noteworthy that a few hours before the Azerbaijani side disseminated a provocative and absolutely false allegation on the shelling of Ordubad settlement in the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia. In line with their traditional behaviour, the wave of such disinformation was followed by the real aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Consistent attempts of Azerbaijan to extend the geography of the conflict, thus irreversibly undermining the regional security should be condemned in the strongest terms. Any encroachment against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia will receive an adequate response.